PNW ranked in best regional universities

*Based on regional universities across the nation.

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

PNW has been ranked among the best regional universities in the U.S. News & World Report best colleges rankings on Sept. 26.

The College of Engineering has been ranked No. 26 for the Best Engineering Programs in engineering schools where the highest degree is a bachelor’s or master’s. The College of Business has been recognized as one of the top programs accredited by the Association Advance Collegiate Schools of Business.

Chancellor Thomas L. Keon said the rankings are a good illustration of the success at PNW.

“The thing about the rankings are that both of the programs are accredited. They’re the only engineering and business programs that we have in them,” Keon said.

Dietmar Rempfer, director of the school of engineering, said the Best Engineering Programs ranking is a great achievement and that this is the highest that the college has been ranked. He would like to see the College of Engineering ranked nationally in the future.

“We have been ranked in the 50s and 60s in the past, but this is the best we have ever been,” Rempfer said. “We are seeing recognition for our good work here.” Jane Mutchler, dean of College of Business, said she

Jane Mutchler, dean of College of Business, said she thinks the College of Business was ranked because the faculty and staff have been working hard to improve activities, career services and professional development for students.

“All of it adds up for being ranked,” Mutchler said. “All students need to develop professional and leadership skills.”

Both the College of Engineering and the College of Business have senior projects that prepare students after they graduate.

The College of Engineering has a two-semester senior project where, in the fall semester, students plan their design and in the spring semester they build their planned design with hardware. Students also work with updated labs, which is important for the projects.

“The projects are shared between all engineering majors. Our students do design and work in mechanical and other fields,” Rempfer said.When the projects are

When the projects are completed, students present their work. Rempfer would like to open the presentations to professional engineers, mechanics and designers so they can see the students’ work.

“We would like to have a really strong connection with the community. It helps students directly, and employers know the skills that our students have,” Rempfer said.

The College of Business has connections with CEOs and leaders of companies. Students meet with these individuals to understand what working in business is like. The College of Business hosts workshops on building resumes and interviewing. Mutchler said that experiential learning and the senior projects will help prepare students.

“We make sure students are in the right majors and they feel really passionate about their major. Our students are very curious learners. We make sure they develop these professional skills, know how to communicate and respect

diversities,” Mutchler said.

Keon said that he would like to see the College of Business and College of Engineering maintain their rankings, but he would also like to see PNW be ranked in the top 125 Midwest universities. However, Keon said that it is not a matter of having those rankings but a matter of preparing students.

“There is not a lot of value in chasing rankings,” Keon said. “I always think that if you do a good job and have quality graduates, the rankings come with it.”