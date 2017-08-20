The 64th season of Sinai Forum will welcome six speakers

Photo provided Joe Scarborough, Co-Host of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Author and Former US Congressman (R-FL)

A congressman-turned TV host, an astrophysicist and a prize-winning historian are among the six speakers at this year's Sinai Forum, which will begin its 64th season on Sept. 10.

Leslie Plesac, the forum’s executive director, said the forum gives students the opportunity to hear from and ask questions to experts in a nearby venue. Plesac said students have the possibility of meeting the speakers as well. Speeches have a Q&A session at the end, and some of the speakers often have a book-signing event afterward.

“It’s really a unique opportunity to get up close and personal with those experts,” Plesac said.

Last year, Ted Koppel, an award-winning broadcast journalist, stayed at the book-signing table until he spoke to everyone in line who wanted to speak to him. However, it is not guaranteed each speaker will be able to stay that long.

This year’s season will begin with former U.S. Rep. Joe Scarborough, now a news commentator and bestselling author, discussing “The Political Landscape with Morning Joe.” Next, on Sept. 24, the Manhattan Institute’s Jason L. Riley, a former editorial writer for The Wall Street Journal, will discuss “The State Against Blacks.”

On Oct. 15, theoretical physicist Lawrence Krauss, best-selling author and executive producer of the documentary “The Unbelievers,” will talk about the world’s place in the universe and the surprises of physics. On Oct. 29, historian Jon Meacham, who won the Pulitzer Prize in 2009 for his biography of President Andrew Jackson, will discuss President Donald Trump’s uniqueness in American history.

On Nov. 12, business journalist Sheelah Kolhatkar will present about the growing power of billionaires. On Dec. 3, science and sports journalist David Epstein will apply research on nature and nurture to sports.

All programs begin at 4 p.m. in the DSSAC on the Westville campus. All speakers beside Scarborough will have a book signing.

Judy Jacobi, assistant vice chancellor of Art Collections and Special Programs and a member of the forum's advisory board for 40 years, said the forum looks for speakers who have proven themselves to be good communicators as well as entertaining. She has loved being part of the forum through the years and interacting with these experts.

“Having your intellectual curiosity satisfied is the most wonderful experience of a lifetime,” she said. Jacobi said the

Jacobi said the opportunity to schedule Scarborough for this season was tremendous. Trump targeted him and his fiancéeon Twitter this summer. She thinks Scarborough may draw even more attention.

Sylvia and Milton Bankoff founded the Sinai Forum with community members in Michigan City in 1953. The forum began operating under former Purdue University North Central in 2006.

The forum receives ideas about topics from its advisory board and from surveys to its subscribers. These suggestions help members of the forum understand what people would be most interested in. However, sometimes the speakers’ cost and availability are major factors as to why some discussions do not work out.

Plesac said she went as far as contacting 25 potential speakers this year. She wanted to get a speaker from the Chicago Cubs after they won the World Series and she met manager Joe Maddon as he was exiting an elevator. They talked, and he seemed intrigued about the forum, but his schedule did not work out.

“He’s not off our list yet,” Plesac said.