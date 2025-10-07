Once cause for excitement, latest iphone launch greeted by yawns

Though Apple’s new product announcements typically attract a lot of anticipation each year, last month’s iPhone 17 unveiling has not excited many PNW students.

“The iPhone 17 doesn’t offer upgrades that are relevant to me,” said Charles Riva, a senior Political Science major.

“I don’t take pictures that often, so the camera upgrades don’t interest me too much.” he continues.

The price of the new iPhone 17 begins at $799, about the same as its predecessor iPhone 16. The iPhone 17 Air starts at $999 and the iPhone 17 Pro starts at $1,099.

“It is … extremely expensive and I just don’t have the extra money to spend that much.” said Riva. “I need to use my money on food, gas, and any other sudden expenses I have.”

Aubrey Saigh, a freshmen Accounting major, offers an exciting opinion, “I go to a lot of concerts so the improved camera and zoom is going to be super helpful for videos I take.”

“I hope to get it some time this year when I have the extra money to spend,” Saigh continues.

Apple did its annual product introduction on Sept. 9, 2025. The company revealed a new, thinner iPhone Air, upgrades, improved battery life and a powerful A19 processor.

The camera improvements include better lenses and photo processing, improved telephoto capability, a better zoom and a dual capture camera.

“I can’t keep up with the upgrades that Apple is releasing so often,” said Braden Briney, a junior Computer Engineering major. “I just got the iPhone 16 soon after it was released, so I don’t see myself upgrading anytime soon.”

Tyler Judon, a graduate Communication student, agrees.

“Maybe in the long run I can see myself upgrading to the iPhone 17, but not currently due to the price,” he said. “I am interested in the camera upgrades and battery life upgrades though.”