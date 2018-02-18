International Event – #YouAreWelcomeHere

Members of the PNW community attend the #YouAreWelcomeHere video unveiling in support of international students.

Members of the PNW community attend the #YouAreWelcomeHere video unveiling in support of international students.

The video for the #YouAreWelcomeHere campaign was shown for the first time to during the campaign event of the same name on Feb. 8 at the Hammond campus.

The four-minute video features a greeting from Chancellor Keon, as well as faculty, staff and students from PNW. The video was part of a campaign of 250 universities nationwide that PNW participated in for the first time.

The event featured a T-shirt giveaway and banners to focus on expanding social media outreach, Brooke Hewson, international programming director, said.

The event welcomed members of the PNW community to speak about hosting students from around the world. Ralph Mueller, provost and vice chancellor for Academic Affairs, also spoke at the event about diversity in the student population and making sure that they feel welcome.

According to the Fall 2017 PNW Enrollment Summary report from Planning and Institutional Effectiveness, 5.7 percent of students at PNW are international.