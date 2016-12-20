Unidos at the university

Jenna Gloy UNIDOS board members Monica Renteria, junior nursing major, Maria Alejandra Gamez, senior biology major, Edgar Martinez, junior business major, and Xavier Rodriguez, junior liberal arts major sit down and plan upcoming events.





PNW Westville students started a club to unify the university’s students through Hispanic heritage.

Alejandra Gamez, senior biology major and the president of Unidos, explained why the club was started.

“We just wanted to start a cool club to bring people together. I think that is why we chose the name Unidos. Because regardless of what we do, we want to come together,” Gamez said.

Virginia Ramos, junior nursing major, said their goal has been successful.

“I like [Unidos] because it unites us, whether we are trying to learn about a new heritage or make new friends,” Ramos said.

Unidos meets biweekly to discuss plans and has hosted several activities this semester, including celebrating Dia de los Muertos and Hispanic Heritage month. They’ve also picked apples at Garwood Orchards in LaPorte.

One of the events the Unidos club hosted was a fundraiser with the Pulsera Project, a nonprofit organization dedicated to connecting Central American artists with students through the sale of bracelets to raise money for education in Central America.

They were sent a box of bracelets made by people from Nicaragua and other places in Central America, then they worked to sell the bracelets. All the money that was raised was sent back to Central America to be put toward education there.

“It was an amazing event and an amazing experience […] to get to raise money and give it to other people,” Gamez said.