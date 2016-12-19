PNW Hosts Kids and Alumni Day





Kids and Alumni Day was held at the FRC on Dec. 3.

During the event the PNW men’s and women’s basketball teams hosted games against Trinity International University. The PNW women’s basketball team defeated TIU 73-46 and the PNW men’s basketball team lost 73-87 against TIU.

Rick Costello, athletics director, said the event is a way for PNW to engage the community.

“We have done this for five years in a row and the event keeps getting bigger,” Costello said. “The alumni are important and I want them to be proud and thrilled to come back to the school.”

Student athletes walked in the Hammond Holiday Parade to promote the event. They also volunteered to do face painting on kids.

Brandon Swanson, development officer, said the event was a team effort. Swanson said that he wants to make the alumni to feel welcome and connected to the school.

“It is a good opportunity to bring out PNW’s positive image and spread our name,” Swanson said. “I also believe this event will affect some students and kids who will be looking for schools in a few years.”

The first 100 children were given t-shirts with the PNW Pride logo and mini-basketballs. The Pride mascot, Leo, took pictures with kids and Buffalo Wild Wings, a sponsor for the event, prepared giveaways.

Nicole Watkins, sports information director, said she likes combining the alumni and kids day because it gives alumni who have families a reason to come back.

“As we have been moving up to Divisiono II, we want to increase our attendances. This is a great option for families to come in with their kids,” Watkins said.

Haley Loden, member of the PNW softball team, said that the event is a nice opportunity to get the community involved and for people to learn about PNW and PNW athletics.

After the games, there was an autograph poster signing event by the basketball teams and a post-game reception at the Buffalo Wild Wings in Hammond.