DECEMBER BRIEFS

Commission approves new doctor of psychology degree

The Higher Learning Commission, the organization that accredits PNW, has approved the university to launch a doctor of psychology degree. The first cohort is expected to begin classes in the fall. This is PNW’s third doctoral program. The university already offers a Doctor of Nursing Practice and a Doctor of Technology. For more information, visit pnw.edu/psyd.

Thompson returns to PNW to lead African American initiatives

Darien Thompson has been named director of African American Initiatives where she will be involved in recruitment, retention, professional development, and community engagement. She reports to the vice chancellor for Enrollment Management and Student Affairs. Thompson graduated from PNW with a bachelor’s degree in Hospitality Administration and Management in 2017 and completed her MBA at PNW in 2019. She has been working on the West Lafayette campus, where she served as the associate director of Diversity Initiatives at the Daniels School of Business. She also served as director of BOP Future Scholars and sits on the board of directors for the Purdue Black Alumni Association.

Bruhn promoted to assistant vice chancellor of Client Services

Daniel Bruhn, who has worked with PNW Information Services for more than four years, has been named assistant vice chancellor of Client Services. Bruhn has led transformation within Information Services and across the university. He is a leader in system-wide Purdue IT efforts driving change in continuous improvement, service excellence, and student engagement.

NAACP honors Events Management staff

Ashley Gerodimos, executive director of Events Management, and Events Management staff members Michael Purchla and Todd Hill were honored with The Corporate Award during the Indiana State Conference of the NAACP, held recently on the PNW Westville campus.

First Electrical Engineering Honor Society Cohort Inducted at Purdue Northwest

The College of Engineering and Sciences proudly facilitated the induction of 13 student members into the university’s first engineering honor society chapter of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineering-Eta Kappa Nu chapter. The Nu Theta chapter at PNW welcomes high-achieving Electrical and Computer Engineering students who promote excellence in the Electrical Engineering discipline, scholarship, character, attitude, professional accomplishment, service to others, and leadership development. Eta Kappa Nu is an honor society of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineering, a professional association for electrical and electronics engineers.