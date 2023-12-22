The student news site of Purdue University Northwest.

Correction

December 22, 2023

An article that appeared in the Nov. 15 edition of Pioneer incorrectly reported that Glenda Randolph, the popular pizza chef at Hammond’s Pride Café, is dying of cancer.  She is not. The mistake occurred as a result of the reporter misunderstanding a turn of phrase during the interview with Randolph.  We are happy to report that she is responding positively to treatment and is optimistic about her future. The Pioneer regrets this error and any discomfort that it caused. Our top priority is to publish accurate articles that reflect news and life at Purdue Northwest. We remain committed to that mission and will be ever more vigilant in our efforts to achieve it.   
