Most students try new flat-rate book fee plan

With more than 87% of students participating, PNW’s new flat-rate textbook fee has been popular.

“This [program] is not just about trying to make the instruction material more affordable,” said Stephen Turner, Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration. “This effort is really focused on students’ success.”

Officially called the Instruction Material Access program, the initiative adds a flat $299 material fee to participants’ tuition. PNW is the first four-year college in Indiana to roll out the program.

“All your material is available to you on the first day of class,” Turner said. “You are not going to have to worry about whether or not you have the money to go out and get your book.”

Most materials are available electronically, many through Brightspace. Students receiving print materials should have been notified of their availability for pickup at the bookstore.

Participating students say they like the convenience.

“It is a lot of hassle gone,” said Ryan Wierzgac, a sophomore Engineering student. “The only thing I did not like is that a lot of time you get books for free and I do not know which ones were for free and I wanted to figure that out.”

Garrett Zimmerman agreed.

“I only had to buy one book out of all my classes and it was only $20,” said the freshman history student.

Students can opt out of the program by responding to an email sent from [email protected] or by contacting the bursar’s office.

“The primary motivating factor was that this can in fact improve student completion rates and in the meantime save them some money,” said Turner. “If it does not, they can opt out.”