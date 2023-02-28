March 1Pride tennis attracts global talent to play in Northwest Indiana
February 28Students weary of Wi-Fi woes, as is CSC team
February 28New golf simulator promises to be game changer for Pride players tired of commuting to indoor range
February 28Esports coach says Pride’s video success is result of a team effort – including his assistants
February 28
February 28, 2023
Men's
Pride tennis attracts global talent to play in Northwest Indiana
News
Students weary of Wi-Fi woes, as is CSC team
Golf
New golf simulator promises to be game changer for Pride players tired of commuting to indoor range
Campus
Esports coach says Pride’s video success is result of a team effort – including his assistants
International admissions rise as university boosts overseas recruiting
Earthquake shakes student worried about his family
Intramural
Intramurals appeal to students with variety of competitive choices
Kirchoff moved half-way around globe to join Pride tennis team
One application due Wednesday reaches up to 140 grants
Curriculum changes weighed to make courses more accessible
PNW Pioneer
The student news site of Purdue University Northwest.
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment *
Name *
Email *