Burglary in Griffin Hall

A reported burglary occurred in Griffin Hall sometime between Dec. 12 and Jan. 4, according to campus police crime logs.

Brian Miller, director of public safety, said a student reported the theft of a PlayStation gaming console on Jan. 4. The item has not been returned. Miller estimated the device is worth $200.

Miller said the victim’s roommates, who no longer attend at PNW, are suspects in the case.