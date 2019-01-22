Burglary in Griffin Hall
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
A reported burglary occurred in Griffin Hall sometime between Dec. 12 and Jan. 4, according to campus police crime logs.
Brian Miller, director of public safety, said a student reported the theft of a PlayStation gaming console on Jan. 4. The item has not been returned. Miller estimated the device is worth $200.
Miller said the victim’s roommates, who no longer attend at PNW, are suspects in the case.
We have the right right to monitor comments for libel, slander, profane language and factual accuracy.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.