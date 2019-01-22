The student news site of Purdue University Northwest.

Burglary in Griffin Hall

Staff Report|January 22, 2019

A reported burglary occurred in Griffin Hall sometime between Dec. 12 and Jan. 4, according to campus police crime logs.

Brian Miller, director of public safety, said a student reported the theft of a PlayStation gaming console on Jan. 4. The item has not been returned. Miller estimated the device is worth $200.

Miller said the victim’s roommates, who no longer attend at PNW, are suspects in the case.

