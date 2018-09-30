The student news site of Purdue University Northwest.

PNW Pioneer

Letter to the Editor by Havel Jones

September 30, 2018Leave a Comment

It should be known that a lot of PNW students do not like that “Northwest” is being added to the diplomas in Spring 2019.

I’m an out-of-state student and I chose to come here because my diploma would read “Purdue University.” First, they lowered tuition for new out-of-state students and didn’t bother to adjust tuition for current out-of-state students, and now this. It’s not fair that
they make decisions that solely affect students and do not include us in the decision-making process.

“If it’s not broken, don’t try to fix it.”

At least give us the choice to opt out of having “Northwest” on our diplomas. I understand the efforts to promote the Chancellor and the Northwest campus “GO PRIDE”, but with all due respect, this is only going to put PNW graduates at a disadvantage when competing for jobs, especially against West Lafayette graduates.

–Havel Jones, student registration clerk

