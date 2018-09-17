Engineering, Business programs receive national recognition

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

PNW’s College of Engineering and College of Business received national recognition in the U.S. News & World Report best college rankings released on Sept. 10.

The College of Engineering was ranked No. 35 in engineering programs that offer a master’s degree as the highest degree obtainable. Additionally, the College of Business was ranked No. 172 nationwide and received a similar score to surrounding comparable programs: Valparaiso University, Northern Illinois University and Ball State University.

PNW as a regional university was ranked in the No. 128 through No. 165 grouping of Midwest regional universities. It received the second highest score within the grouping.