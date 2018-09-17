Engineering, Business programs receive national recognition
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
PNW’s College of Engineering and College of Business received national recognition in the U.S. News & World Report best college rankings released on Sept. 10.
The College of Engineering was ranked No. 35 in engineering programs that offer a master’s degree as the highest degree obtainable. Additionally, the College of Business was ranked No. 172 nationwide and received a similar score to surrounding comparable programs: Valparaiso University, Northern Illinois University and Ball State University.
PNW as a regional university was ranked in the No. 128 through No. 165 grouping of Midwest regional universities. It received the second highest score within the grouping.
We have the right right to monitor comments for libel, slander, profane language and factual accuracy.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.