Softball wraps, postseason awards recieved

The PNW softball team finished its season in fourth place in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference with 15-17 conference and 26-26 overall. The team was the first of PNW’s teams to reach 20 wins this season.

Niki Stansell, head coach, said that the season concluded with a great first year considering that that it was the team’s first year in Division II.

“I think there was times where we could have won some games by one run and so capitalizing on that, for next year we will be working on that,” Stansell said.“The biggest thing we learned this year is that they need to be consistent and then if they just play how they are capable of playing we can be one of the top teams in the GLIAC; consistency is key.”

One of the challenges the team faced was that was Stansell’s first year at PNW; but she said the team exceeded her expectations for their first year in Division II.

“I am most proud of every single individual on this team choosing to put every single person in front of them; This team is very selfless,” Stansell said.

Stansell said this year allowed the team to learn about themselves and what they wanted to accomplish.

“I think this year set the tone for them to be hungry for next year because I think they are ready to go,” Stansell said.

Kyleigh Payne, infielder for the PNW softball team, was selected to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association NCAA Division II All-American Third Team on May 23 postseason.

“My favorite part of the season was when we all came together as a whole and realized that we are all on the same bus. That was a turning point for us realizing that we are all in this together,” Payne said.

Payne said she thought the team had a good first season and learned that to be successful, the teammates need to play for each other.

“Also, getting those key hits for your team and not for yourself while playing with pride at all times and being a leader,” Payne said.

Payne also was selected to the NFCA Division II All-Midwest Region First Team and was awarded GLIAC Softball player of the year. In March, she was the first female PNW athlete to win GLIAC Player of the week.

Samme Miller, outfielder, and Taylor Kotzo, infielder, both won Honorable Mentions for the GLIAC this past season. Holly Pagan, outfielder, won GLIAC Softball Player of the Week in April and selected for the All-GLIAC Second Team.