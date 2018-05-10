Director of veteran services resigns

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

John Weber, executive director of Veterans and Student Support, resigned on April 27, according to a Veteran Services office student worker and students involved in the Student Community Coalition.

Members of the Student Community Coalition, formerly known as the Dean’s Leadership Group, which was overseen by Weber, received notice from their president that Weber had resigned unexpectedly on April 27, according to a May 3 email.

The student worker, Jeffrey Strong, raised questions about the future of Veterans Services.

“Is the administration going to bring Akili Shakur back to continue the good works she delivered in the past, or are we seeing a decline [or] abandonment of Veteran Services at PNW?” Strong asked.

Carmen Panlilio, vice chancellor for Enrollment Management and Student Affairs, declined to comment.

Weber had recently been named executive director of Veterans and Student Support—a newly created position—in late January following the Reduction in Force of Akili Shakur, former assistant director of Veteran and Student Service Programs.

As executive director, Weber was tasked with overseeing and aligning the Veteran Services programs on both the Westville and Hammond campuses. Weber’s four month tenure, however, was marked by scrutiny from veterans on the Hammond campus, who sought answers following Shakur’s layoff.

Weber was unavailable for comment.

Weber came to PNC in 2004, when he was named as the Athletic Director and head baseball coach. He was later named dean of students at PNC. Following unification in 2016, Weber was named the assistant vice chancellor of Student Affairs and Dean of Students at PNW before transferring to his role as executive director in late January.