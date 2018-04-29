The student news site of Purdue University Northwest.

Day of Giving donations surpass goal, $1 million

Amanda Biro, News EditorApril 29, 2018Leave a Comment

Aaron Kruse, Jarrett Freeman, Juan Padilla, Jose Pina and Diego Alanis (left to right) celebrate PNW Day of Giving in SULB.

Aaron Kruse, Jarrett Freeman, Juan Padilla, Jose Pina and Diego Alanis (left to right) celebrate PNW Day of Giving in SULB.

PNW raised $1,058,979 in cash and in-kind donations during the annual Day of Giving on April 25. This is the university’s fourth year participating in the event.

Alyssa Strbjak, coordinator of Annual Giving Programs, said the university used its previous experience to its advantage.

“As we continue to grow as a university, so does our potential donor base, giving us more opportunity to educate our students, alumni, faculty and staff about the importance of Day of Giving,” Strbjak said.

The money raised will be used for scholarships, academic programs, athletics and other strategic initiatives. Strbjak said that students benefit most from the donations.

Regina BiddingsMuro, vice chancellor for Institutional Advancement, said in a press release that student scholarships, academic programs and the new Bioscience building all received significant gifts.

“It is deeply meaningful to see contributions, many from first-time donors, to benefit students and the university community for many years into the future,” BiddingsMuro said.

PNW earned an extra $11,000 in bonus funds from Purdue University. PNW finished 10th in amount of money raised and sixth in number of donations systemwide. PNW faculty and staff members also donated most system-wide during a specified challenge hour.

Strbjak said this is the most bonus money PNW has won during Day of Giving, and that the bonus funds traditionally help fund PNW’s strategic initiatives.

Stewart G. McMillion, alumnus and CEO of Task Force Tips – a fire fighting equipment company, donated $300,000 to the College of Engineering.

The Duneland Health Council donated $30,000 to support College of Nursing scholarships.

Lakeshore Public Media donated $25,000 in airtime and advertising to renew “The Roundtable Perspective,” for another season. The program is a half-hour educational program produced by the Communication and Creative Arts department. The show will continue to air on Fridays at 8 p.m. and re-broadcast on Sunday mornings.

Strbjak said that she is proud of the donations PNW received.

“Our success this year is due to the overwhelming support of our students, alumni, faculty, staff and friends,” Strbjak said. “We are grateful and appreciative of their support and look forward to surpassing our numbers next year.”

