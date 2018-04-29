Therapy Center opens with celebration

U. S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, Z. Seda Gulvas, interim director of the Couple and Family Center, Chancellor Thomas Keon and Provost Ralph Mueller cut the ribbon at the opening ceremony.

In commemoration of the Couple and Family Therapy Center’s new location on Indianapolis Blvd., attendees and U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky cut the red ribbon together on April 20.

Chancellor Thomas Keon said the new center shows how PNW is active in the community by sharing its resources in a simple way.

“It is very positive to have something academic to serve the community and for people to have access to the center for those who need it,” Keon said.

The center moved from 169th Street to a building previously occupied by the grocery store Van Til’s.

The new center has two playrooms with two-way mirrors, seven therapy rooms, a classroom, several offices, a conference room, a kitchen and new video equipment. Therapy rooms have cameras so that sessions can be viewed more than once. There are also cameras outside the building.

PNW has invested $2.3 million in the center, according to Douglas Clark, director of Strategic Marketing and Communications.

Crystal Niemeyer, graduate student, said that she is honored to be a part of the center.

“I absolutely love it,” Niemeyer said. “We work with couples, individuals and families and some people even come from Chicago.”

Niemeyer said that the center uses a sliding scale.

“Some people pay $5 to $60 depending on their income,” Niemeyer said. “That means we can help anyone.”

Visclosky congratulated the university for the new center.

“We are preparing professionals to help people in this location,” Visclosky said. “This shows the quality of the place and the success in helping others.”

Ralph Mueller, provost and vice chancellor for Academic Affairs, said the space will make an impact in the community.

“The center was brought together to bring an innovative program to improve what we are doing here at PNW,” Mueller said.

Z. Seda Gulvas, interim director of the Couple and Family Center, said the center gives wonderful training to students and outstanding counseling to others at a low cost.

“The word needs to get out there,” Gulvas said. “There is this stigma with mental health and it’s important for people to know that they can come here and receive the help they need.”