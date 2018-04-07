PNW journalists recognized for reporting

Amanda Biro, news editor; Amanda Lopez, editor-in-chief; Cain Buchmeier, copy editor, and Robert Niemiec, staff writer, (left to right) attend the April 7 Indiana Collegiate Press Association 2018 convention.

Amanda Biro, news editor; Amanda Lopez, editor-in-chief; Cain Buchmeier, copy editor, and Robert Niemiec, staff writer, (left to right) attend the April 7 Indiana Collegiate Press Association 2018 convention.

The student newspaper of Purdue University Northwest, The Pioneer, won 15 awards at the Indiana Collegiate Press Association 2018 convention.

The wins include seven first place awards, three second place awards and five third place awards. The ICPA convention is an annual event, featuring public and private colleges from the state of Indiana. This is the most awards The Pioneer has won since it started competing annually in 2014.

Amanda Biro, news editor, won three first place awards at the April 7 event at IUPUI in Indianapolis.

“It recognizes our dedication to journalism and I’m grateful for the opportunity, ” Biro said.

Amanda Lopez, editor-in-chief, won four awards overall.

Robert Niemiec won first place for his first story published in The Pioneer.

“I went to this event for experience and fun but didn’t expect to place first so when they called my name I was genuinely surprised. I couldn’t be happier,” Niemiec said.

Neil Nemeth, The Pioneer’s faculty adviser, said he is happy for the staff.

“Our people have done very well and have received recognition for their hard work and are able to build their professional portfolios,” Nemeth said.