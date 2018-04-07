PNW journalists recognized for reporting
The student newspaper of Purdue University Northwest, The Pioneer, won 15 awards at the Indiana Collegiate Press Association 2018 convention.
The wins include seven first place awards, three second place awards and five third place awards. The ICPA convention is an annual event, featuring public and private colleges from the state of Indiana. This is the most awards The Pioneer has won since it started competing annually in 2014.
Amanda Biro, news editor, won three first place awards at the April 7 event at IUPUI in Indianapolis.
“It recognizes our dedication to journalism and I’m grateful for the opportunity, ” Biro said.
Amanda Lopez, editor-in-chief, won four awards overall.
Robert Niemiec won first place for his first story published in The Pioneer.
“I went to this event for experience and fun but didn’t expect to place first so when they called my name I was genuinely surprised. I couldn’t be happier,” Niemiec said.
Neil Nemeth, The Pioneer’s faculty adviser, said he is happy for the staff.
“Our people have done very well and have received recognition for their hard work and are able to build their professional portfolios,” Nemeth said.
- Amanda Biro, First Place, Best In-Depth Story. “SGA president removed, replaced by former VP” (September 4)
- Amanda Biro, First Place, Best Review, “Audience’s appetite for man-eating plant satisfied” (April 27)
- Cain Buchmeier, First Place, Best Sports Column, “Growing pains unsurprising for PNW athletics” (December 11)
- Amanda Lopez, First Place, Best General Media Kit/Marketing Package (Advertising), “Pioneer Media Kit”
- Robert Niemiec, First Place, Best Sports Feature Story, “Unmasking the fan favorite: Leo the Lion” (December 11)
- Jacob Yothment, First Place, Best Staff Editorial, “PNW’s unification culture” (April 18)
- Richard Chambers and Amanda Biro, First Place, Best Continuous Coverage of a Single Story, “Changes coming to PNW’s shuttle system” (August 7)/”Shuttle system issue resolved, more changes to come” (September 6)/”PNW replaces bus vendor for shuttle system” (October 16)/”Schedule will not change for buses” (October 30)
- Amer Abasi, Second Place, Best Editorial Cartoon, “Unification culture” (April 18)
- Karina Jimenez, Second Place, Best Sports News Story, “Cassidy Deno, second person to pass 2,000 career points” (February 7)
- Amanda Lopez, Second Place, Best Opinion Column, “Physically I’m fine, mentally I’m exhausted” (December 11)
- Amanda Lopez, Third Place, Best Entertainment Story, “Mainstage musical with man-eating plant set to open.” (April 18)
- Amanda Lopez, Third Place, Best Review, “’Robin Hood’ in the round, a robust rendition” (November 13)
- Brooke Sotelo, Third Place, Best Feature Photo, “Seymour and Audrey answer phones” (April 18)
- Jacob Yothment, Third Place, Best Feature Story, “Alabama native shows drive” (April 4)
- Hunter Saporiti and Cain Buchmeier, Third Place, Best Continuous Coverage of a Single Story, “PNW prepares for NCAA process” (May 1)/”PNW passes NCAA one-year provisional period” (August 20)/”Athletics struggle with transition to GLIAC” (December 11)
