The student news site of Purdue University Northwest.

PNW Pioneer

Menu

PNW journalists recognized for reporting

Amanda Lopez, Editor-in-ChiefApril 7, 2018Leave a Comment

Amanda+Biro%2C+news+editor%3B+Amanda+Lopez%2C+editor-in-chief%3B+Cain+Buchmeier%2C+copy+editor%2C+and+Robert+Niemiec%2C+staff+writer%2C+%28left+to+right%29+attend+the+April+7+Indiana+Collegiate+Press+Association+2018+convention.
Amanda Biro, news editor; Amanda Lopez, editor-in-chief; Cain Buchmeier, copy editor, and Robert Niemiec, staff writer, (left to right) attend the April 7 Indiana Collegiate Press Association 2018 convention.

Amanda Biro, news editor; Amanda Lopez, editor-in-chief; Cain Buchmeier, copy editor, and Robert Niemiec, staff writer, (left to right) attend the April 7 Indiana Collegiate Press Association 2018 convention.

Amanda Biro, news editor; Amanda Lopez, editor-in-chief; Cain Buchmeier, copy editor, and Robert Niemiec, staff writer, (left to right) attend the April 7 Indiana Collegiate Press Association 2018 convention.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The student newspaper of Purdue University Northwest, The Pioneer, won 15 awards at the Indiana Collegiate Press Association 2018 convention.  

The wins include seven first place awards, three second place awards and five third place awards. The ICPA convention is an annual event, featuring public and private colleges from the state of Indiana. This is the most awards The Pioneer has won since it started competing annually in 2014.

Amanda Biro, news editor, won three first place awards at the April 7 event at IUPUI in Indianapolis.

“It recognizes our dedication to journalism and I’m grateful for the opportunity, ” Biro said.

Amanda Lopez, editor-in-chief, won four awards overall.

Robert Niemiec won first place for his first story published in The Pioneer.

“I went to this event for experience and fun but didn’t expect to place first so when they called my name I was genuinely surprised. I couldn’t be happier,” Niemiec said.

Neil Nemeth, The Pioneer’s faculty adviser, said he is happy for the staff.

“Our people have done very well and have received recognition for their hard work and are able to build their professional portfolios,” Nemeth said.

  • Amanda Biro, First Place, Best In-Depth Story. “SGA president removed, replaced by former VP” (September 4)​
  • Amanda Biro, First Place, Best Review, “Audience’s appetite for man-eating plant satisfied” (April 27)
  • Cain Buchmeier, First Place, Best Sports Column, “Growing pains unsurprising for PNW athletics” (December 11)
  • Amanda Lopez, First Place, Best General Media Kit/Marketing Package (Advertising), “Pioneer Media Kit”
  • Robert Niemiec, First Place, Best Sports Feature Story, “Unmasking the fan favorite: Leo the Lion” (December 11)
  • Jacob Yothment, First Place, Best Staff Editorial, “PNW’s unification culture” (April 18)
  • Richard Chambers and Amanda Biro, First Place, Best Continuous Coverage of a Single Story, “Changes coming to PNW’s shuttle system” (August 7)/”Shuttle system issue resolved, more changes to come” (September 6)/”PNW replaces bus vendor for shuttle system” (October 16)/”Schedule will not change for buses” (October 30)
  • Amer Abasi, Second Place, Best Editorial Cartoon, “Unification culture” (April 18)
  • Karina Jimenez, Second Place, Best Sports News Story, “Cassidy Deno, second person to pass 2,000 career points” (February 7)
  • Amanda Lopez, Second Place, Best Opinion Column, “Physically I’m fine, mentally I’m exhausted” (December 11)
  • Amanda Lopez, Third Place, Best Entertainment Story, “Mainstage musical with man-eating plant set to open.” (April 18)
  • Amanda Lopez, Third Place, Best Review, “’Robin Hood’ in the round, a robust rendition” (November 13)
  • Brooke Sotelo, Third Place, Best Feature Photo, “Seymour and Audrey answer phones” (April 18)
  • Jacob Yothment, Third Place, Best Feature Story, “Alabama native shows drive” (April 4)
  • Hunter Saporiti and Cain Buchmeier, Third Place, Best Continuous Coverage of a Single Story, “PNW prepares for NCAA process” (May 1)/”PNW passes NCAA one-year provisional period” (August 20)/”Athletics struggle with transition to GLIAC” (December 11)

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under In Brief

Rape reported near Hammond campus

A rape was reported within approximately 1.5 miles of the Hammond campus on March 20, according to a public safety alert from the Hammond Police Depar...

Couple and Family Therapy Center moves to Indianapolis Blvd

The marriage and family therapy master’s degree program has moved from 169th Street to 7034 Indianapolis Blvd. for two graduate counseling training ...

Man charged after theft in Griffin Hall

A man was charged with a level 6 felony on Feb. 27 after stealing from two students in Griffin Hall, Brian Miller, director of Public Safety, said. ...

RAD for men available in April

Rape Aggression Defense classes for men will begin on April 4 and continue on April 11 and 18 at the Westville campus. The classes are a self-defen...

Housing welcomes new clerk

Kimberly Baum was hired as the new clerk in housing on Jan. 3 following the firing of Renee Poirier in November 2017 due to alleged thefts. Baum sa...

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • PNW journalists recognized for reporting

    Galleries

    Gallery: ShamRock It Out

  • PNW journalists recognized for reporting

    News

    SGA elections postponed: Presidential candidate disqualified pending appeal

  • PNW journalists recognized for reporting

    News

    Changes set for PNW tuition in 2018-19

  • In Brief

    Rape reported near Hammond campus

  • In Brief

    Couple and Family Therapy Center moves to Indianapolis Blvd

  • PNW journalists recognized for reporting

    Editorials

    Editorial: SGA incommunicado during election confusion

  • PNW journalists recognized for reporting

    Arts & Leisure

    WAVES “ShamROCKs” into first place

  • PNW journalists recognized for reporting

    News

    Leo the Lion travels with students

  • PNW journalists recognized for reporting

    News

    Clark looks to expand PNW’s culture

  • PNW journalists recognized for reporting

    Sports

    Transfer pitcher makes an impact