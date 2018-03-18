Man charged after theft in Griffin Hall
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
A man was charged with a level 6 felony on Feb. 27 after stealing from two
students in Griffin Hall, Brian Miller, director of Public Safety, said.
According to Miller, Oaklei Lofton was charged with stealing a Sony PlayStation and two iPads. Miller said Lofton was invited as a guest of a student staying at Griffin and that he then took items from the student and the student’s roommate during the night.
Miller said Lofton is not a student and that a warrant was issued from the Lake County Prosecuting Attorney’s office for Lofton’s arrest.
Miller said the police report cannot be released.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.