Man charged after theft in Griffin Hall

Amanda Biro, News EditorMarch 18, 2018Leave a Comment

A man was charged with a level 6 felony on Feb. 27 after stealing from two
students in Griffin Hall, Brian Miller, director of Public Safety, said.

According to Miller, Oaklei Lofton was charged with stealing a Sony PlayStation and two iPads. Miller said Lofton was invited as a guest of a student staying at Griffin and that he then took items from the student and the student’s roommate during the night.

Miller said Lofton is not a student and that a warrant was issued from the Lake County Prosecuting Attorney’s office for Lofton’s arrest.

Miller said the police report cannot be released.

