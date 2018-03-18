Man charged after theft in Griffin Hall

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

A man was charged with a level 6 felony on Feb. 27 after stealing from two

students in Griffin Hall, Brian Miller, director of Public Safety, said.

According to Miller, Oaklei Lofton was charged with stealing a Sony PlayStation and two iPads. Miller said Lofton was invited as a guest of a student staying at Griffin and that he then took items from the student and the student’s roommate during the night.

Miller said Lofton is not a student and that a warrant was issued from the Lake County Prosecuting Attorney’s office for Lofton’s arrest.

Miller said the police report cannot be released.