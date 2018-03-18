The student news site of Purdue University Northwest.

Updates coming to the arboretum

Amanda Biro, News EditorMarch 18, 2018Leave a Comment

The logo for Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest was revealed on March 9.

Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest will offer free admission to all PNW students, faculty and staff until May 31.

Kris Falzone, vice chancellor for Marketing & Communications, said the offer is in response to the donation of Gabis Arboretum to the university. Free admission includes everyone in the carload of any students, faculty and staff, Falzone said.

On March 9, the Taltree Arboretum & Gardens Facebook page introduced the new logo for Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest. The design includes the silhouette of the Signature Oak from the arboretum’s property with PNW’s colors of black and gold.

“The oak tree is not only a symbol of beauty, but of the strength and perseverance, which reflects the continued commitment to Northwest Indiana of the newly-formed partnership,” the post said.

Chancellor Thomas Keon said that in the future he would like to see the arboretum host PNW events.

“I think the short-term idea is to try to get some university center activities there,” Keon said.

