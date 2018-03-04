New student life coordinator leads with optimism

Natalie Beckley (right) introduces herself to Joshua Copeland, sophomore computer engineering major; Liam Ahearn, sophomore mathematics major; and Jacob Widowfield, freshman computer science major (left to right).

Natalie Beckley (right) introduces herself to Joshua Copeland, sophomore computer engineering major; Liam Ahearn, sophomore mathematics major; and Jacob Widowfield, freshman computer science major (left to right).

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The campus community welcomed Natalie Beckley as the new student life coordinator on Feb. 19. Beckley entered this position with optimism due to her background in leadership and organization.

On her previous campuses, Beckley helped organize events related to homelessness awareness, LGBT pride, refugees, sex education, animal shelters and self-esteem workshops for women.

Beckley has a bachelor’s degree in Managerial Sciences from Georgia State University and a master’s degree in Student Personnel Services from Eastern Kentucky University.

While working as a residence assistant at Georgia State University, Beckley organized events to encourage an inclusive and welcoming environment. During this time, her mentor saw her strengths and suggested that she pursue a degree related to her work as an RA.

“As an RA, I helped students come out to their parents. They can’t eat and they can’t sleep, they can’t focus on school because they might get disowned by their family,” Beckley said. “That is why I am an ally. That is why it is a passion project for me.”

Beckley said her goals are to continue to support inclusivity, but in a bigger and different way at PNW.

Beckley said that after an intense hiring process that included a phone interview, a presentation and a “nine to five” work day interview, she knew PNW was the right place for her.

“I had a lot of fun, and that is what freaked me out,” Beckley said.

Cody Dallas, student organization and leadership coordinator, interviewed Beckley during the hiring process and said she stood out as the top candidate.

“She seemed to be authentic in the way she was presenting,” Dallas said. “She is very outgoing and personable. I definitely think she has the ability to build relationships. She is also very creative.”

Dallas said that creativity and charisma are important as student life coordinator because the coordinator plans events for students, about the students.

Dallas, who held the position before Beckley, is confident in her abilities to get students involved on campus.

Beckley said her passion for activism and inclusivity is reflected in her personal life as well as professionally. She participated in the Women’s March in Washington, D.C., last year. She loves dog agility training and is an avid Dungeons and Dragons player.

Beckley looks forward to connecting with students. She wants to hear student concerns and to create an atmosphere at PNW that is sensitive to those concerns.

“No matter what I do I want people to know that I hear you, I value you,” Beckley said.

Beckley was born in Chicago but raised in New Zealand, Australia, California and Georgia.

“Regarding where I come from, I have no roots,” Beckley said.