Former PUC professor dies at 84

Lance Trusty was a history professor at Purdue University Calumet who cared for his students and the region’s legacy and history.

“He was one of the main people in the history department,” said John Trafny, former student of Trusty and current instructor of history at PNW. “I respected him, and I respected his teaching style. About everyone liked him and appreciated him.”

Trusty died at the age of 84.

“One is always very sad when a colleague and friend passes away,” Saul Lerner, former colleague of Trusty and current professor of history said. “It is unfortunate, and we recognize that we are all mortal, but he lived a fairly long life.”

Trusty served PUC from 1964 to 2003. He published four books: “Town on the Ridge: A History of Munster, Indiana” in 1982, “The Calumet Region, a Master Bibliography” in 1985, a 50 -year history of PUC in 1996 and “Munster, Indiana: A Centennial History” in 2006.

Trafny recalls from his classes in 1986 that Trusty was passionate about the history of the region and taught a course on the region’s history. Trusty used to give out a quiz called “Are you region rat?”

“I learned I was a region rat,” Trafny said.

Trafny said that Trusty would always try to find ways to make class interesting and the region rat quiz was one of those ways. Trafny said he even tries to incorporate Trusty’s teaching style into his teaching today.

“He was giving a lecture on the Steel Strike of 1919 in his very serious voice. We were writing down our notes and paying attention. Out of nowhere, he made his voice very deep and said, ‘See Marx was right,’” Trafny said. “There was just little things that he would do and he always made sure that we really understood the material.”

Trafny said that he began writing his own books about history because of Trusty. Trafny published his first book in 2001 called “The Polish Community of Gary.” Trafny said that Trusty wrote the introduction for the book and helped with editing it.

“He inspired me to write and encouraged me to succeed,” Trafny said. “He helped me improve on my research, and he took so much time out of his day to help me. I always dedicate my books to him because he was the one who got me started.”

Lerner said that while Trusty dedicated his time to his students, his life was dedicated to the region and the university.

Trusty worked in several PUC committees and contributed to the creation of a graduate program in history at PUC. Lerner said the history graduate program was one of the first graduate programs at PUC and has been thriving for about 45 years.

“He was a fine teacher and did monumental service,” Lerner said.

Trafny said he is grateful he had Trusty as a professor.

“I am still writing because of him. I was glad to have him and he’s the big reason I am writing on local history,” Trafny said. “I want him to know that I am still writing and that I am still a region rat.”