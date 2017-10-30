Student advocates on both campuses to help students

Close Elyse Kurfiss (left), student advocate, assists Chris Rhodes (right), senior elementary education major in her office SULB 313. Photo provided Photo provided Elyse Kurfiss (left), student advocate, assists Chris Rhodes (right), senior elementary education major in her office SULB 313.

The Dean of Students Office has selected two student advocates to serve students at both the Hammond and Westville campus.

Jennie Pruitt serves students at the Westville campus and Elyse Kurfiss serves students at the Hammond campus. Kurfiss and Pruitt work with students to make sure that they are successful at PNW. Pruitt and Kurfiss help students when they have holds on their accounts, when they are in the process of filling out grade appeals and when students cannot make classes because of an illness or death in the family.

“We can help with communicating to instructors on your behalf,” Kurfiss said. “If there has been a death in the family, we do have a grief absent policy, but sometimes when you’re in the middle of dealing with all of that you shouldn’t have to deal with that and explain to your instructors. With proof of documentation, we are more than happy to talk to them.”

Kurfiss said that if there are a lot of grade appeals for one class, the Dean of Students Office contacts the department to find out what is going on with the class.

“It’s about meeting with the students to figure out what their needs are,” Kurfiss said.

In connection with the Counseling Center, Kurfiss and Pruitt also work with students who are battling with both physical and mental illnesses. Kurfiss also works with the residential assistants in the dorms to make sure students are safe. If the Dean of Students Office knows that a student is struggling, Kurfiss will ask RAs to check on the student to make sure that they are okay.

Pruitt believes this is why it is important for students to know about the student advocates on campus so they can get the help and guidance they need.

“I have found that many students are not aware of our resources,” Pruitt said. “It is important to me to inform students of all the faculty and staff of PNW who are here to help them be successful at PNW.”

Pruitt’s main goals as an advocate is to ensure students are aware of her and Kurfiss, build relationships with faculty and staff so students are referred to the Dean of Students and to connect with students with on-campus and community resources.

“I have planned different outreach for students, faculty and staff about PNW resources as Open Conversations,” Pruitt said. “I will attend different meet and greets, including meeting students in the cafeteria and at open house each semester. I will also present about Dean of Student resources at new student orientations and in classrooms. This is often the first point of contact for a student advocate.”

Kurfiss said she would like to see more students come to the Dean of Students Office. She says that one of her greatest accomplishments as an advocate is making sure that students get what they need.

“My most proud moment is to see students walk on campus with books and look like they are thriving and doing well,” Kurfiss said.

Kurfiss said that the job can be difficult at times when there is only so much she can do, but she loves being an advocate for students. She originally wanted to go into education and counseling, and she said that her job is a combination of both.

“Having that support and making sure that students are successful is where my passion is. Students are the reason I am here,” Kurfiss said.

Pruitt agreed.

“The idea of helping students at PNW energizes me every day to come to work, as this is what I enjoy doing,” Pruitt said. “My goal is to continue to help students as long as there is a need for my assistance.”