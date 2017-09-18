Enthusiastic professor enriches education

David Pratt, associate professor of education, won the 2017 Outstanding Faculty Award.

David Pratt, associate professor of education, knew he wanted to teach when he graduated college but coming to PNW is where he found his home.

Pratt received his doctoral degree from the University of California in 2002 and began to search for teaching jobs in colleges across the United States. Eventually, he landed a position at Purdue University North Central. Pratt said when he came to PNW, he fell in love with it.

“I loved the focus on teaching and class sizes. I also got to experience the four seasons, which I wasn’t able to experience in California,” Pratt said.

For 15 years, Pratt has served at PNW as an associate professor of education. He believes that children are the future and that proper education will make kids shine. Pratt won the 2017 Outstanding Faculty Award for Teaching.

“I’m really humbled [to be given this award],” Pratt said. “It’s one thing to be good but to be considered great among your peers is an honor.”

Pratt said he teaches his students to be practical in their future occupation. Pratt said his lessons are about respecting students. Over the course of his lectures and the semesters, Pratt’s main objective comes down to three things: purpose, teaching his students to give their students autonomy, and making sure that every kid can succeed.

Born into a line of teachers, Pratt said teaching is in his blood. He credits his father, who was a high school English teacher, as an influence.

“Everywhere we went, everyone would say, ‘Hi, Mr. Pratt.’ He made teaching engaging,” Pratt said.

Pratt also tries to show students how to be more caring and supportive of kids, something that he credits to his colleague and wife, Debra Pratt, continuing lecturer of education, in teaching him.

Debra Pratt describes David Pratt’s method of teaching as passionate.

“He loves his students and wants to make sure they are learning. He’s very hands-on in his teaching,” Debra Pratt said.

Debra Pratt has observed that David Pratt frequently uses humor to connect with his students. However, she asserts he was not always like this.

“When I first came here, he was definitely a professor that held kids at arm’s length. I taught him that it’s okay for his students to see him as a person and see his flaws,” Debra Pratt said. “They relate better to that.”

David Pratt also brings his passion to a younger audience. He serves as the board president of the La Porte County Junior Achievement Program, a program with a curriculum that is designed to help kids develop their financial and entrepreneurial skills.

David Pratt also works as a consultant with United Way of Porter County evaluating pre-K programs such as KinderCamp, a 15-day summer camp designed for kids. He also serves on the school board in Chesterton for the Discovery Charter School, a charter school for students K-8 with focusing on a hands-on approach to education.

When he isn’t teaching, David Pratt’s next greatest passion is music. He used to work as a DJ and owned a karaoke business. He also plays in cover bands around Northwest Indiana.

“We play a wide variety of music, but we mostly play classic and alternative rock,” He said.

The father of three loves to travel, mainly to his favorite spot, Lake Tahoe, with his wife.