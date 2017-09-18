Cross country takes major wins at home, places lower away

The PNW Fall 5K Classic featured Jennifer Crague, freshman, taking first place with a time of 20:35 on Sept. 8.

The win contributed to the team taking first place overall with a total of 26 points for their second meet in the season. The men’s team finished in second place with 30 points, and Salvador Cordova, senior, took first place with a time of 26:59. The meet was hosted at home in Westville.

Crague said her win was a pleasure.

“Finishing first in anything feels good,” Crague said. “Placing first individually and as a team really shows how hard we worked this summer.”

Crague said the overall win was a team effort.

“Our main goal was to run a teammate as long as we could and really help each other get through the race, and we did that really well at the meet.”

Both teams competed in the Indiana Intercollegiate Championships on Sept. 15 in West Lafayette with the women’s team taking ninth place and men’s taking 11th place.

Crague said the move to Division II was a big step up but she believes the team is ready for it.

“I have no concerns about being in Division II. I think the competition will be more competitive in Division II, which is exciting as well. My team is ready to tackle anything,” Crague said.

The cross country’s next meet is in Beloit, Wisconsin, for the Olde English Classic on Sept. 23.