Gallery: Carnival Get-Down photos

Gallery: Healthy herbs at PNW The PNW Wellness Community Garden is located on both the Hammond and Westville campus. On the Hammond campus, the garden is on the southeast side of t...

Starting a spring carnival tradition Students and student organizations lined up the driveway leading to the SUL building in celebration of the end of the Spring semester. The Spring Carn...

‘Merchant of Venice’ performance causes a mix of emotions Purdue Northwest’s production of “The Merchant of Venice,” directed by Paul Hecht, was quite the riot. Leaving the audience with laughs and ques...