Volleyball team ready to serve in Division II

Jenna Pasko, junior, practices with her team in preparation for the upcoming season.

The PNW volleyball team is prepared to open the season on Sept. 1 at home in a game against Shippensburg.

Julie Wiejak, head coach, said that the team may be going to play in Division II but that the team will not treat the games any different.

“Volleyball is volleyball. Goal is the same, game is the same,” Wiejak said. “Everyone might be taller, faster or have more experience but heart and effort can make up for a lot of things. Our team is going to have fight and we have been battle tested so we will be ready.”

Wiejak said the team returns this season with all of the starters from last year except one. New players that have been added to the roster are Morgan Spencer, junior, and two freshmen Serene Jones and Danielle Fowler.

“We are working a lot this season on discipline and base position. They are two things we are always going to be able to control so they will be good things to focus on throughout the season,” Wiejak said.

Last season was the best season for the PNW volleyball team in the past 20 years of school history, Wiejak said. The team brooke 19 school records in addition to the 18 that were broken the previous year. Gab Martin, senior, became the team’s first all conference player and Brooke Ahrens, sophomore, was awarded freshman of the year.