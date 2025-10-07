The student news site of Purdue University Northwest.

PNW Pioneer
The student news site of Purdue University Northwest.

PNW Pioneer
The student news site of Purdue University Northwest.

PNW Pioneer

Students join local calls to save ancient forest

October 7, 2025
Ty Wilson

Dozens of students joined local environmentalists last Thursday to protest plans to build an overpass that would carve into Briar East Woods, a 32-acre, 4,000-year-old forest in Hammond’s Hessville neighborhood near PNW. The protest, which took place near the Hammond campus’ 173rd Street entrance, sought to ask PNW’s help to preserve one of the last surviving examples of High Tolleston Dune. For seven years the city has been planning and raising funds for the construction of the Governors Parkway bridge, an overpass that would be built in the woods. It would link 173rd Street and 169th Street between Parrish Avenue and Grand Avenue. Proponents say the overpass will reduce travel time for motorists and emergency response vehicles by raising traffic over railroad crossings that are often blocked by trains. Protestors asked PNW, which owns seven acres of the forest, not to sell the land to the city for overpass construction.

 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Campus
Counseling center offers help to students struggling with stress
The number of international students enrolled at PNW has dropped by 12% as a result of federal immigration policy reforms that make it harder for foreigners to attend classes here.
Fed crackdown takes toll on PNW international student enrollment
The Writing Center hosts weekly discussions for students, faculty and staff. The sessions alternate between the Hammond and Westville campuses.
Writing center program promotes openness
Club offers platform to content creators
FRC change expands student access
FRC change expands student access
Students worry about loss of fed HSI support