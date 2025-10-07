Counseling center offers help to students struggling with stress

A new study shows that about one in eight college students think about committing suicide, but PNW offers help to students feeling stress.

“The counseling center is a great resource for students who struggle with suicidal ideation,” said Heather Utterback, a Psychology advisor. “We have wellness events. Toilet Times in restroom stalls … list different types of events, yoga, arts and crafts, social events and mental health events.” A 2025 study published in the Journal of Affective Disorders found that social media use and sleep deprivation often contribute to the problem. Repeated studies have found that suicide is the second more common cause of death among college students, behind accidents.

“Raising awareness … is crucial in helping to make sure that people know where to find resources and hopefully prevent the

worst-case scenario in that situation,” said Utterback. “Students are trying to figure their lives out, which comes with stress and pressure. Students need guidance from us and especially from their advisor, someone they can come and talk to, to be helpful,

so they know where the resources are to go as well.” Students aware of the problem say it’s important to support friends.

“Being alone can be hard, especially when you’re alone with your thoughts,” said Madeline Carpenter, a sophomore studying

Visual Design communication. “It’s important to tell people and check in on your friends. You can save more people or at least

help them in a way.” Aiden Beaumont, a sophomore Biology major, agrees. “Pay attention more to people who you’re around, like family or friends,” he said. “In many cases, people don’t notice signs, but recognizing a pattern might be the key to helping someone before it’s too late.” Identifying a problem is the first step, but students who feel overwhelming stress need to seek help. “Students who feel stress, pressure and personal life issues are feeling depressed. Mental illnesses, learning disabilities and things that can cause obstacles in their life that may end up feeling heavy on them,” said Utterback, “Mental health is essential, especially today, as many people lack coping skills and support.

“Suicide doesn’t stem from one cause. It’s a complex mix of mental health struggles, trauma, societal pressures, and under-

developed coping skills, especially among young people,” she said. “Prevention helps guide people back before things spiral.”

Students said a first line of help is friends. “Trust those around you, they’re more helpful than you think,”

said Beaumont. “If you trust them, tell them.”

Utterback agrees. “If you’re struggling, look for the helpers,” she said. “There are always

people ready to guide you toward support and a better state of mind”

If you or someone you know is struggling, dial 988. The national Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is free, confidential, and available

24/7. PNW students can also turn to the Counseling Center, (219) 989-2366.