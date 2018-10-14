Men’s soccer prevails in back-to-back overtime matches

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The men’s soccer team rallied for back-to-back double overtime victories against Ashland University and Davenport University.

The team won 2-1 against Davenport University on Oct. 3 and 1-0 against Ashland University on Oct. 5. Currently, the team holds a 6-6-1 record and 4-5 conference record.

Ryan Hayes, men’s soccer head coach, said the team hopes to build on the momentum that was gained from the two victories.

“Hopefully, the momentum will go over into the next four home games,” Hayes said. “It would be great to finish the season strong.”

Hayes said that in the moments before the overtime minutes began, he offered advice to his team.

“It’s about digging deep and finding it within yourself to get the result done,” Hayes said. “It’s about being able to push through the pain barriers and getting the mental strength to be able to finish the game.”

Bradley Brack, goalkeeper, blocked eight shots in the victory over Ashland University as the team went scoreless during regulation play.

Brack said the foggy weather made for a difficult game. He added that the victory has “lifted the team to finish the regular season.”

The team begins GLIAC post season play on Oct. 30.

Enrique Serna, forward, scored the team’s sole goal against Ashland University off a free kick in the first minute of the second overtime period.

“I’m not used to taking free kicks; the coaching staff and my teammates gave me the confidence,” Serna said.

The prior game against Davenport began differently as Isaiah Nieves, midfielder, scored the first goal during regulation and PNW held most of the game in their control.

PNW held the lead until the final minute when Davenport University scored.

Daniel Freeman, midfielder, closed out the game against Davenport with a goal in the final minute and twenty seconds of the second overtime. He said that he was playing with a sense of urgency.

“Playing in the overtime minutes you realize it’s the last chance you have in the game to score,” Freeman said.

The men’s soccer team fell to Saginaw Valley State University, 0-3, on Oct. 7 and won 2-1 against the University of Wisc