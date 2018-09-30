Community Counseling Center opens to public

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The opening ceremony for the Indianapolis Boulevard Community Counseling Center held on Sept. 22 highlighted the services it will provide, its mission and the faculty and staff who work in the department.

Chancellor Thomas Keon expressed the community impact of this center during his opening address.

“I really do believe that the university should not only work with but [also] at times work for the community, and this center is one of the ways it can do that,” Keon said.

The center features therapy rooms for children and adults, conference rooms and observation rooms. Since the therapists are graduate students and interns, therapy sessions are recorded and reviewed for feedback, under the consent and approval of the client, according to Lisa Hollingsworth, associate professor and coordinator of the graduate counseling and development programs.

“We’re here to serve those who are underserved. Anyone who needs help, needs it most,” Hollingsworth said.

Mary Didelot, director of the counseling center, referred to the center as a vision and explained that it was through the efforts and support of the faculty, engineers, students and others that this vision has become a reality.

“We’re open to helping any client regardless of income, life situations or inability to pay. Life happens and people need help, that’s what we’re here for,” Didelot said, while going on to explain that the center will also be key in fighting against mental health stigma. “Therapy is for everyone. Really, what leads to terrible mental health is everyday weariness. Eventually, emotion has to go somewhere. What better place than a center like this?”

Kimberly Keon, President of Chi Sigma Iota, an international honor society for counseling students, said the facility will connect students with the local community.

The Community Counseling Center is adjacent to the Marriage and Family Therapy Center, which opened earlier in April 2018. Both centers occupy the former 7030 Indianapolis Blvd. grocery store building that was purchased by PNW in 2018.

Chancellor Keon mentioned that PNW has purchased the furniture store adjacent to the building. He continued that as soon as the lease is over, it will be turned into a lab for senior design projects for the College of Technology.