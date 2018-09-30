COB goal to open sales lab finally accomplished

The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Whiting Lodging Professional Sales Lab was Sept. 16.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Whiting Lodging Professional Sales Lab was Sept. 16.

PNW’s College of Business opened the new White Lodging Professional Sales Lab in the HTM building on the Hammond Campus on Sept. 16.

The lab, which consists of a classroom and six practice suites, will be used to practice sales role-plays, in-class sales competitions and recruiting. Students will also use the rooms to interview with corporate sponsors.

Claudia Mich, associate professor of marketing and director of the professional selling program, described the different functions, opportunities and principles built within the new lab.

“This facility will be used to prepare our sales students to successfully navigate the 21st-century marketplace and to provide a platform of connections with the business community.”

Mich continued that the lab has been a goal of the College of Business for the past nine years.

The White Lodging Professional Sales Lab classroom and each of its practice suites have two cameras for capturing activity used for training. The captured footage can be presented in class for instructional purposes or presented to employers and recruiters.

Additionally, the lab owns twelve laptops, each equipped with a pair of noise-canceling headphones for call center training and mock student phone calls.

The White Lodging Professional Sales Lab will host an open house on Oct. 17 from 5-7 p.m.