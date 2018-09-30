PNW Vocal Company extends auditions

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The PNW Vocal Company added five new members to their current roster of ten in their most recent round of auditions but will extend auditions through mid-October.

This year, the choir ensemble will be celebrating the 200th anniversary of Silent Night during their holiday concert on Dec. 9. Members will learn the song in its original language, German, in addition to several other holiday songs.

Patricia Hales, adviser, said the organization is a great way for students to enjoy a break from academia.

“If they like music and they want a break from their studies that will help them unwind and stimulate the right side of the brain, which is the musical and artistic side, and give the left side a rest, it’ll make them happy,” Hales said.

Hales said the organization strives to accommodate each of their members’ schedules, even adding extra rehearsals to ensure members get the practice they need.

Rosa Cortes, president, said her favorite part of being in the organization is the harmony they create after multiple rehearsals.

“For me, it’s a great stress reliever being able to sing for a club and not having to worry about grades or deadlines for one and a half hours of the day. It’s also a great way to meet people from other majors that you wouldn’t necessarily meet otherwise,” Cortes said.

The Vocal Company practices every Tuesday and Thursday from 3:30-5:00 p.m. in Yjean chambers SUI 353, but have extended it in the past so that all students have a fair chance of attending the majority of rehearsal.

Students who are interested in auditioning can contact Hales or visit the regularly scheduled practices. It is not required of students to have previous choir experience, although it is helpful.

The vocal company also sings at various events and concerts each year, sometimes including the PNW Theatre Company’s musicals, graduation on the Hammond Campus, their own annual Holiday concert, a Christmas program and a spring program at the senior citizens home, retirement dinners and trustees visits.