Women’s basketball dominate classrooms

PNW’s women’s basketball earned a cumulative GPA of 3.755 for the 2017-18 season, scoring the team the second highest GPA in the nation.

Announced by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association on July 24, the scoring includes all NCAA, NAIA, junior college and community college teams. Last year, the Pride earned the top ranking. Tom Megyesi, women’s basketball head coach, and Rick Costello, athletic director, said in a university press release that they are proud of the team for their academic achievements.

Ellie Michalski, senior forward, said she is proud to be a student athlete and that the team’s success will help set the tone for PNW..

“This achievement keeps the bar high for years to come. Our team has always been here for school first, and future teams will be expected to keep up with our goals,” Michalski said.

She credits their success to coach in addition to her successful teammates.

“We succeed because Megyesi selected a very hardworking group of girls who have goals for their futures. We are able to work towards these goals through his support,” Michalski said.

The women’s basketball team also held the top team GPA at PNW for the Fall 2017 semester with a cumulative 3.72 GPA.