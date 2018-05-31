The student news site of Purdue University Northwest.

PNW Pioneer

Sports information director leaving athletics

Amanda Lopez, Editor-in-ChiefMay 31, 2018Leave a Comment

Rob Huizenga, assistant athletic director for sports information, resigned from the athletics department after one year. Huizenga confirmed his departure in email correspondence on May 23.

A press release sent by the athletics department on May 31 stated that Huizenga made the decision for himself and his family.

“I can’t thank the staff and student-athletes here enough for being so welcoming and I wish Pride Athletics nothing but the best moving forward,” Huizenga said in the press release.

Rick Costello, director of athletics, stated in the press release that Huizenga did a great job during his time and will be missed by the department.

Huizenga’s last day will be Friday, June 8. No replacement has been announced currently.

Former FBI director to speak at Sinai Forum
Athletics mourns men's b-ball coach
