Former FBI director to speak at Sinai Forum

Amanda Biro, News EditorApril 29, 2018Leave a Comment

James Comey, former FBI Director, will open the 65th Sinai Forum on Sept. 9 in the Stardust Event Center at Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa in Michigan City.

Leslie Plesac, executive director for the Sinai Forum, said PNW partnered with Urschel Laboratories Inc. to provide funding to extend an invitation to Comey. Urschel Laboratories is a food cutting technology company based in Chesterton and will be sponsoring the event.

“Attendees can expect to hear Comey’s story in his own words,” Plesac said.

Comey led the FBI investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. President Donald Trump fired Comey on May 9, 2017.

Plesac said Comey’s speech, titled “The Ethical Leader,” will take place at the casino’s event center because the venue can accommodate more people than PNW’s DSSAC, where the forum is normally held. After Comey’s speech, attendees will have a 30 minute Q&A session with him.

Comey released a book titled “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership” on April 17.

The forum’s four remaining sessions for 2018 will take place in the DSSAC at the Westville campus. The speakers, from fields of technology, leadership, politics and art, will be announced in late May, Plesac said.

Information on tickets can be found at pnwpioneer.com

