Clinic opens at Westville campus

The La Porte Physician Network Clinic opened on Jan. 18 at the Westville campus, offering primary care to students, faculty, staff and the public.

Stacey Kellogg, regional manager of community relations at La Porte Hospital, said the clinic provides necessary access to primary care for the citizens of Westville. She said a clinic in Westville closed a year and a half ago due to the primary care physician’s retirement.

Maureen Panares, a board certified advanced practice nurse, will provide care at the clinic.

“We are excited to have a clinic on campus. It is a great opportunity for students and faculty to receive primary care. It is incredibly convenient for people, and anyone has access to receive care from the beautiful campus there,” Kellogg said.

In a press release sent out on Jan. 12, Panares said that meeting patients and helping them has been rewarding for her.

“Before I became a nurse practitioner, I spent many years as a nurse in a medical and surgical practice and in critical care,” Panares said. “Over time, my interests have shifted to help my patients focus on preventative medicine practices so they can avoid chronic illnesses like diabetes.”

Kellogg said there have been no talks about using the clinic for nursing students when they need to take their clinicals, but it is something that she would like to see in the future, if possible.

“There have been no discussions or planning for nursing students to work at the clinic, but that doesn’t mean it couldn’t happen at all,” Kellogg said.

Panares can diagnose and treat people of all ages who have acute illnesses and chronic conditions. She provides physical exams, screenings, gynecological exams and prescribes medications. Lab work is also available for patients. The clinic is located in the Athletic Center within DSSAC.

The Hammond campus has a clinic in place on campus provided by Community Care Healthcare System, located in Gyte Annex Room 34.

Kris Falzone, vice chancellor for Marketing & Communications, said having health clinics on both campuses is a convenience to the campus community.

“This is one of many outstanding services available to students on our campuses that helps create a supportive environment in which students can focus on their successful progress toward their degree,” Falzone said.