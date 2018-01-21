HDFS program receives recognition

Anne Edwards, associate professor of Human Development and Family Studies, receives the designation from the National Council on Family Relations.

The human development and family studies program has received the Certified Family Life Educator approval by the National Council on Family Relations.

This designation by the council acknowledges that the HDFS program at PNW provides courses covering the 10 family life content areas required for Certified Family Life Educator certification. These content areas include internal dynamics of families, family law and public policy, human sexuality and interpersonal relationships, among others.

Anne Edwards, associate professor of human development and family studies, said being a part of the council and having this certification provides character credibility when working with families.

“Being a member of the NCFR means you are entrusted with helping families. This is quite important,” Edwards said.

The council’s approval will allow students pursuing Certified Family Life Educator status after graduation to use a shortened application process instead of becoming certified through the typical exam application process. The 150-question exam and application costs $410 for people who are not members of the council.

Edwards said students obtaining a degree in this program will be able to seek jobs in many fields such as service agencies, community education, elementary and secondary schools, military family support centers, mental health agencies and family planning agencies.

Patricia Rodda, continuing lecturer of behavioral sciences, said recognition by the council expands the human development and family studies program.

“We know we have a great human development and family studies program here at PNW, but it’s rewarding when an outside professional organization, such as NCFR, validates this. The students I have talked with are excited to have this benefit to their degree,” Rodda said.