The student news site of Purdue University Northwest.

PNW Pioneer

Westville campus closed tomorrow due to boil-water order

Amanda Biro, News EditorJanuary 15, 2018Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Westville campus is closed on Tuesday, Jan. 16, due to a boil-water order from the town of Westville, according to a press release from Marketing & Communications. The Hammond campus is unaffected and will remain open.

Brian Miller, director of Public Safety, said the police department received a call at 6:30 a.m. from the town of Westville that there was a boil-water alert that could affect the Westville campus.

Currently, there is no potable water on the Westville campus. It is anticipated that the Westville campus will reopen at noon on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

“We are shutting down all activity on campus today and tomorrow. We expect to have normal operations Wednesday at noon; however, we want people to check the PNW website for further updates,” Miller said.

Miller said that the water is being checked to see when it will be clean.

“It’s possible that the water is not clean,” Miller said.

The Westville campus hosted a breakfast in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day this morning. Miller said when campus police received the alert on the boil-water order, it was too late to cancel the event.

Judith Jacobi, who is on the Martin Luther King Jr. Day community breakfast committee, said the event continued as planned. Coffee was not served to guests, and they were offered orange juice and bottled water.

The Westville campus is closed until there is an all clear from PNW facilities. The Hammond campus will open tomorrow, as scheduled.

“We will ensure that the water is clean for students,” Miller said.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under In Brief

Extracurricular transcript offered

The Office of Student Life has had over 150 students submit their extracurricular activities to be included on their Co-Curricular Transcript since Fa...

Former employee allegedly steals from students

Renee Poirier, former employee of PNW, allegedly stole laptops, cameras, makeup and possibly gift cards from students in Griffin Hall, according to Kr...

Students win first place in New York

Six graduate students won first place at the Student Market Share Study Competition in New York City through a hospitality and tourism management cour...

Sports Management major available to students

The College of Business added a sports management major to its curriculum. Enrollment for the major is now open. Students who enroll will learn abo...

License plates available in January

PNW license plates have been approved by the Bureau of Motor Vehicles to help fund the Legacy Scholarship program beginning in January 2018. Kris F...