Westville campus closed tomorrow due to boil-water order

The Westville campus is closed on Tuesday, Jan. 16, due to a boil-water order from the town of Westville, according to a press release from Marketing & Communications. The Hammond campus is unaffected and will remain open.

Brian Miller, director of Public Safety, said the police department received a call at 6:30 a.m. from the town of Westville that there was a boil-water alert that could affect the Westville campus.

Currently, there is no potable water on the Westville campus. It is anticipated that the Westville campus will reopen at noon on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

“We are shutting down all activity on campus today and tomorrow. We expect to have normal operations Wednesday at noon; however, we want people to check the PNW website for further updates,” Miller said.

Miller said that the water is being checked to see when it will be clean.

“It’s possible that the water is not clean,” Miller said.

The Westville campus hosted a breakfast in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day this morning. Miller said when campus police received the alert on the boil-water order, it was too late to cancel the event.

Judith Jacobi, who is on the Martin Luther King Jr. Day community breakfast committee, said the event continued as planned. Coffee was not served to guests, and they were offered orange juice and bottled water.

The Westville campus is closed until there is an all clear from PNW facilities. The Hammond campus will open tomorrow, as scheduled.

“We will ensure that the water is clean for students,” Miller said.