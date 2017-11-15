Fall frolic

Two hundred eleven students, faculty and community members participated in the Fall Frolic/Jennie Hamilton Memorial 4-Mile run and 1.5 Mile walk held at the FRC on Nov. 5.

Christopher Ramos, sophomore cross-country runner, was the top male student finisher and finished 2nd place overall with a time of 23:27. Cristina Cabascango, senior electrical engineering major, was the top female student finisher and finished 18th overall with a time of 28:50. Austin Warner, cross-country

head coach, was the top staff finisher and placed 4th overall with a time of 23:33. Steven Bugarin finished 1st overall with a time of 22:36.

Ramos said the race is beneficial to the community and campus because it brings students, faculty and members of the community together.

“I would love to see more races around campus,” Ramos said. “I try to run them all but there are only two, so I hope that they continue to make more races and continue the races that are in place now.”

The proceeds of the race go toward a scholarship fund in honor of alumna Jennie Hamilton who was killed in a bike accident in 2006.