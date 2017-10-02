The student news site of Purdue University Northwest.

PNW Pioneer

Constitution Day Commemoration featured associate professor

Amanda Biro, News EditorOctober 2, 2017Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Frank Colucci, associate professor of political science, was the featured speaker for the Constitution Day Commemoration on Sept. 18 at the Hammond campus.

Colucci discussed Supreme Court cases that involved Civil Rights and the 14th Amendment, which allowed slaves to be freed. Colucci talked about equal protection for every U.S. citizen under the Supreme Court and urged members to be
reflective and critical of the Constitution.

“The opening—Preamble—requires We the People always to reconsider whether the form of government is actually
achieving or approaching the goals it set out,” Colucci said.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under In Brief

Spanish Club raises money for Mexico earthquake relief

The Spanish Club raised $569.98 in donations for Mexico earthquake relief last week in SULB. Alexia Dukes, Spanish Club president and senior second...

Battle of the cards

The intramural UNO Tournament was held for the seventh year on Sept. 18. Jerjuan Davis, sophomore undeclared major, said the event was a pleasure t...

Kickin’ it into goal

Intramurals hosted the ninth annual field goal contest was held on Sept. 13. The event is held in the fall semester right before the kickoff of flag f...

SGA wants students to donate to hurricane relief

SGA is collecting signatures from students in SULB and encouraging students to donate to Salvation Army after the aftermath of Tropical Storm Harvey. ...

Students will be charged for additional printing

PaperCut has been fully implemented as the new print management system for this fall semester. The system charges students for any additional printing...