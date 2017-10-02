Constitution Day Commemoration featured associate professor
Frank Colucci, associate professor of political science, was the featured speaker for the Constitution Day Commemoration on Sept. 18 at the Hammond campus.
Colucci discussed Supreme Court cases that involved Civil Rights and the 14th Amendment, which allowed slaves to be freed. Colucci talked about equal protection for every U.S. citizen under the Supreme Court and urged members to be
reflective and critical of the Constitution.
“The opening—Preamble—requires We the People always to reconsider whether the form of government is actually
achieving or approaching the goals it set out,” Colucci said.
