The student news site of Purdue University Northwest.

PNW Pioneer

Gallery: Healthy herbs at PNW

Madeline Clement, Staff WriterAugust 5, 2017Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The PNW Wellness Community Garden is located on both the Hammond and Westville campus. On the Hammond campus, the garden is on the southeast side of the Fitness and Recreation Center, and the Westville garden is located on the east side of Schwarz Hall in the northeast entrance doors of the Westville campus.

Originally the herb garden was meant to be a vegetable garden, but it was changed to herbs because vegetables needed more management than could be provided. Both campuses have similar herbs.

“Herbs are a better idea and could give people a different take on recipes,” Kendra Gardin, health and wellness manager of the gardens, said.

Anyone can come and pick the herbs. The garden is all natural with no added fertilizers to the soil, and it is watered daily.

“I love the herb garden here at Westville and have taken fresh herbs home many evenings to use for my dinner recipes,” Annie MacDonald, university art collections program specialist, said.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Arts & Leisure

Starting a spring carnival tradition

Students and student organizations lined up the driveway leading to the SUL building in celebration of the end of the Spring semester. The Spring Carn...

‘Merchant of Venice’ performance causes a mix of emotions

Purdue Northwest’s production of “The Merchant of Venice,” directed by Paul Hecht, was quite the riot. Leaving the audience with laughs and ques...

Audience’s appetite for man-eating plant satisfied
Audience’s appetite for man-eating plant satisfied
Student spotlight: Sarah Maddox

Sarah Maddox, senior communications major, is a student, leader and role model, and she is making the most of her experience at PNW. Maddox graduat...

Alumna puts on production of professor’s play

The play “Ceviche en Pittsburgh,” written by Jose Castro-Urioste, professor of Spanish, is being produced by Summer Coronado, Spring semester 2000...