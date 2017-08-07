Gallery: Hammond construction

EXL changed to one-course requirement The Faculty Senate decided undergraduate students would be required to have one experiential learning course at the Faculty Senate meeting on May 5. G...

Changes coming to PNW’s shuttle system PNW’s inter-campus shuttle system between the Hammond and Westville campuses will use 24-passenger buses this fall semester instead of the 40-pa...

Students reflect on impact of the Dean’s Leadership Group The Dean’s Leadership Group is led by John Weber, Dean of Students, and Amanda Schacht, Director of Student Life, and a scholarship is awarded to me...