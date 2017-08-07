Gallery: Hammond construction

The Faculty Senate decided undergraduate students would be required to have one experiential learning course at the Faculty Senate meeting on May 5. G...
PNW’s inter-campus shuttle system between the Hammond and Westville campuses will use 24-passenger buses this fall semester instead of the 40-pa...
The Dean’s Leadership Group is led by John Weber, Dean of Students, and Amanda Schacht, Director of Student Life, and a scholarship is awarded to me...
PNW will change its instructor evaluation system from Idea, which is partnered with Campus Labs, to Explorance Blue at the start of the summer semeste...
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.