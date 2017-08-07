Sports Info Dept takes NAIA-SIDA top honor

The PNW sports information department earned the Gary Spitler Memorial Award for Excellence in Publications, which acclaims them as best in the nation according to the NAIA-SIDA Publications and Media Contest.

The award is determined by how many points the school earned across 15 publication categories. The school also received first place in the Multi-Sport Poster contest and the Infographics for Events/Accolades/Breaking News contest. This is the university’s first time participating in the NAIA-SIDA Publications and Media Contest.

The sports information department was led by Nicole Watkins, former assistant athletic director, for three years. Watkins said she can see this school is catching up to standards seen in other universities.

“The award is justification that the PNW sports information department is pushing the envelope in the latest trends in athletics communications, including high-quality video, photography, design work, game notes and more,” Watkins said. “We are constantly striving to do our best work with the resources we have, and our team — including myself, two graduate assistants, Jon Newcomb and Ben Cowart, and former student assistant David Bork — have worked very hard to reach those high standards.”

Watkins also truly believes that, with this award, the school can make a habit of being one of the best sports information departments in the entire country.

“It’s gratifying to know that our peers in the NAIA and NCAA recognize the work we’ve