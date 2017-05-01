May 1Bioscience building funding approved
May 1, 2017
PNW prepares for NCAA process
May 1, 2017
PNW's 2017 baseball gallery
May 1, 2017Filed under Sports
Photographer: Brooke Sotelo
Jacob Yothment, Editor-in-Chief (print)
Since the beginning, unification has created a culture where the administration reveals news to the affected parties at the last second.
Most recently, the administration...
April 18, 2017 • No Comments
After seeing past Student Government Association elections, I was disappointed this year to see that many of the students voting and candidates running simply did not care.
To...
April 2, 2017 • No Comments
Column: A Westville student’s point of view
March 21, 2017
The word “unification” will never be forgotten by Purdue North Central and Calumet students.
I...
Column: Equality for unequal campuses
March 7, 2017
With unification, there has been an underlying mindset that all things should be equal between the two...
Column: An unwelcome Welcome Center
February 21, 2017
When the Welcome Center opened at the start of the Fall 2016 Semester, my first thought was, “Why do...
