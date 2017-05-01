Journey in Time: Students perform for Westville





The students of Oral Interpretation presented a theatre performance on the Westville campus on April 18 and April 23. The course was taught by Daniel Padberg, associate professor of communication and director of theatre.

The performance involved fifteen students who read, sang and played guitar. Anna, Padberg’s wife, played the piano throughout the entire performance. The play began with all of the students lined up as they sang “Sentimental Journey.”

Padberg said that the Oral Interpretation class is a necessary component of communication.

“This class provides students with vocal and physical skills. It provides a different venue and a learning experience with theatre,” Padberg said.

Students in the Oral Interpretation class have been presenting theatrical performances for twenty-eight years, and it is unknown if this tradition will continue since Padberg will be retiring this year.

Because this was Padberg’s last time teaching this class, the students wanted to really work hard and make it one of the best performances.

Nikki Szymkowski, freshman and communication major, said she will miss him.

“We wanted to make it the best to commemorate Padberg leaving. There were a few bumps in the road, but we all put a lot of hard work into it,” Szymkowski said.

Ariana Thompson, sophomore business management major, said the students tried their hardest to make him proud.

“I felt like we had to make it the best we could and give it our all in singing and supporting each other,” Thompson said.

A spectator of the play, Riley Owens, sophomore communication major, said that he felt the play was very well put together.

“Overall, a very well put together and fantastic performance. The students were really able to perform and keep their composure,” Owens said.

Padberg had a smile on his face the entire play. He was very impressed with his students’ performance.

“The performance went beautifully. It’s a little sad because there is no way of knowing if this will continue,” Padberg said,“ but it’s been a beautiful tradition.”