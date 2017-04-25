Community competes in PNW Pride Classic





On Saturday April 1, 2017 the first ever 3-on-3 Pride Classic took place at the DSSAC located on the Westville campus.

This event was put on by Alumni Affairs, as well as nine other sponsors, and was open to the public for free. The money from this event benefited PNW students through the Dean of Students fund, which addresses unexpected but immediate needs for assistance.

There were 20 teams, and all played in pools until the final eight teams remained, and then went into brackets for single elimination. Free t-shirts were given to those who were competing and the Michigan City Pop Warner team was there to keep score, along with many of the sponsors who had their own teams.

There were prizes for first, second, and third place winners. The first place team was the MC Pride, whose members were Ashanti Clark, Deandre Eckwood, Marquise Burks, Sheree Knight and Isaac Moore, all from Michigan City. The MC Pride won the ultimate Cubs package, which included bleacher seats to a game and Cubs gear.

Sara Soneye, Donor Communications Specialist said the event provided a good networking opportunity for ages 18-100+.

Erika Lubeznik, Event Coordinator and PNW Manager of Alumni Affairs, also helped put on the Pride Classic.

“This event was a huge success and is such a great way to get community members into our new Kesling Gymnasium on the Westville Campus. These teams were all exceptional, we felt like we were watching the pros in some of the games. The energy and enthusiasm was amazing.”

Shane Prance, who made all the pools and brackets for the 3-on-3 teams, Dawn Wojkovich, who helped to promote the event, and the other nine sponsors: Purdue Northwest Alumni Organization, Matey’s, Horizon, Ideas in Motion Media, Applegate and Company, McDonald’s of LaPorte County, Harbour Trust and Investment Management, and the Reprographic Arts helped make the event possible.

The Pride Classic is said to continue next year, which will be held on the Hammond campus. Every year, the event will switch campuses so that it is fair to all students.