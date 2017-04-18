PNW softball splits doubleheader





Filed under Sports

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The PNW softball team split a doubleheader against Trinity International University on April 11.

In the first game, the Pride fell 6-7 in extra innings. In the second game, the Pride won 6-0. The team improved to a 17-16-1 overall record and a 7-5 conference record.

Holly Pagan, junior pitcher/infielder, hit two homeruns and had five RBI’s during the double header against Trinity.

Pagan believes if the team highlights three areas of play, then the team will be tough to beat.

“In order to be successful at the end of the season, we just need to put everything together: strong pitching, strong defense and timely hitting,” Pagan said. “If we have those three things, then we will be tough to compete with.”

Ritchie Richardson, head coach, said he wants his players to focus on playing well as a team and the rest will follow.

“It’s been a pleasure getting to know the players and seeing what they can do on the field these past games,” Richardson said. “During my coaching career, I’ve tried to get players to focus on the process of winning instead of the end result. That’s the same thing I’ve tried to do here,” Richardson said.

Emma Hendricks, freshman third baseman, said Richardson’s knowledge about softball has helped the team greatly.

“Coach has done an amazing job coming in. After our fall season, I felt like every person on the team was better as an athlete and softball player,” Hendricks said.

Pagan said she believes there will be a new level of competition in the conference tournament and in the NCAA Division II play.

“Even though it will be competitive in the first couple years in Division II, Ritchie knows what it takes to win and won’t stop pushing us to get better,” Pagan said. “We have a lot of girls graduating and have a lot of talent coming in.”

Eight seniors on the PNW softball team will graduate at the end of this semester.

Hendricks believes they still have more room for improvement this season.

“I think the season can be improved by us just doing what we can control,” Hendricks said. “The majority of our losses have come from us beating ourselves.”

Richardson said his main goal for the team is to head to postseason.

“We still have a lot to accomplish to get there. The conference is very balanced this year, and we must be more consistent in all areas,” Richardson said.

The team will travel for a doubleheader match against Calumet St. Joseph on April 14 to continue the CCAC season.Hammond and plans to stay here after graduation if he can find work.