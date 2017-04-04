Honors college helps student show documentary to community

Isabelle Chandler, freshman psychology major, reached out to the Honors College to pursue her dreams as a filmmaker.

In 2015, Chandler spent four months observing and filming the Winter Guard team at Chesterton High School.

According to Chandler, Winter Guard is a competitive sport in which a team uses equipment such as rifles, flags, sabers and other creative things as well as body movement to create a show. Typically, the team’s shows include music, and the overall show usually has a story or meaning behind it.

Chandler became involved in the Winter Guard after her freshman year of high school. Chandler was a part of the props crew.

While Chandler assisted the team, she experienced the negativity that the performers felt from their fellow students on a daily basis.

“[Working with them] showed me how much work they did and how underappreciated they were,” Chandler said. “This needed to change.”

Chandler knew that something had to be done. Chandler decided to make a documentary about the team and their craft to show people how hard they worked to perfect their dance. Chandler used her skills in photography and videography as her means to bring about change.

After four months of filming practices, performances, and gatherings, Chandler set out to edit her work. It took her three months to produce her finished documentary titled “Seven: the Documentary of the Chesterton High School Winter Guard.”