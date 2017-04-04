Women’s golf competes during first spring season





PNW women’s golf participated in the UPike Invite on March 4 and 5. The UPike Invite was hosted by University of Pikeville at Stone Crest Golf Course in Prestonsburg, Kentucky.

Randy Wexter, head coach, said the team played to the best of their ability during the invite.

“Since it was the first event of the spring season, I wanted to see improvement and the girls did not disappoint. I was proud of the girls’ effort,” Wexter said. “It is an honor to have the opportunity to lead the first women’s team into competition.”

The women’s golf program debuted during the Fall 2016 season, and the UPike invite marked the beginning of its first ever spring season.

During the UPike invite, Lauren Bailey became the first women’s golfer to break 80 strokes during a single round.

Bailey said she was happy with the team’s performance for the first tournament of the spring season. She hopes to play better.

“For this season I would like to improve on course management and the mental part of my game,” Bailey said. “As a team, I hope we shoot in the 350s and as an individual, I would like to score more in the high to mid-70s,” Bailey said.

Since their second place performance at the UPike invite, the women’s golf team placed 18th at the Saginaw Valley State Spring Invite on March 18, 19 and 16 at the William Penn Invite on March 27 and 28.